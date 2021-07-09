A LA UNEMonde

Alger : Manifestations pour dénoncer les coupures de l’approvisionnement en eau

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatique9 juillet 2021
Alger

Crise d’eau : des manifestants à Alger ont bloqué la route menant à l’aéroport pour dénoncer les coupures depuis presque une semaine de l’approvisionnement en eau au quartier “al mosalha”.

 

Alger

Alger

