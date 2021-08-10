A LA UNEMonde

Algérie : En réaction aux allégations mensongères du Président Tebboune, des internautes lancent un nouvel hashtag « #غردكانكتبون

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatique10 août 2021
Tebboune

Twitter (Algérie) : En réaction aux allégations mensongères du Président TEBBOUNE, des internautes ont lancé un nouvel hashtag « #غردكانكتبون », reprenant de manière ironique les propos du Chef de l’Etat. Ce nouvel hashtag met particulièrement l’accent sur les mensonges et les menaces proférés par TEBBOUNE à l’égard du peuple algérien, à l’image des « dangers émanant de Facebook », de « l’absence des détenus d’opinion en Algérie », ou encore de « la non-ingérence de l’Algérie dans le dossier du Sahara ».

