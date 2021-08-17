A LA UNEMonde

Algérie : les réseaux sociaux très en colère contre le geste indécent des autorités envers le père de Djamel Bensmain

Photo de Noura Mzaghrani Noura Mzaghrani17 août 2021
changriha

Algérie : Indignation des internautes algériens, suite au geste indécent du gouverneur de Ain Defla à l’égard du père du défunt Djamel BENSMAIL.

 

