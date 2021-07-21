A LA UNEMonde

Bernard Squarcini, personnalité sécuritaire ou le doute sur la campagne hostile contre le Maroc

Bernard Squarcini patron de la DGSI française exprime ses doutes sur l’origine de la campagne d’espionnage dont le Maroc est accusé.

