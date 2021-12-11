A LA UNESport

Coupe arabe des nations: le Maroc éliminé en quarts de finale

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatiqueil y a 2 heures

Le Maroc, champion en titre, a été éliminé en quarts de finale de la Coupe arabe des nations de football, après sa défaite devant l’Algérie par 5 tirs au but à 3 (2-2 en temps réglementaire et prolongations), samedi à Doha.

Avec MAP

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatiqueil y a 2 heures
Photo de Maroc diplomatique

Maroc diplomatique

Articles similaires

Coupe arabe des nations : L’Égypte bat la Jordanie (3-1) et accède aux demi-finales

il y a 6 heures

Le journaliste Fahd Yata n’est plus

il y a 9 heures
Hilale

ONU: L’enregistrement est un instrument « fondamental » de protection contre l’enrôlement militaire des enfants (Ambassadeur Hilale)

il y a 9 heures
vaccination

Un Néo-Zélandais mis en examen pour avoir reçu 10 vaccins en une journée

il y a 9 heures

Laisser un commentaire

Bouton retour en haut de la page