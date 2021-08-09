A LA UNEMonde

Facebook : Indignation du journaliste Anouar MALEK, suite aux propos du Président TEBBOUNE lors de son échange avec les médias nationaux

Photo de Noura Mzaghrani Noura Mzaghrani9 août 2021
Tebboune

Le dialogue du président Tebboune est mauvais et n’a rien de nouveau, et il révèle la piètre qualité de ses conseillers et le niveau de son entourage présidentiel, qui a atteint un point de décadence indescriptible, qui offense grandement l’État algérien. Arrêtez ces dialogues nuls et abusifs, surtout de leur côté extérieur, ou le président doit être bien préparé pour une rencontre convaincante qui le qualifie au niveau d’un dialogue avec le président de la République, et non des séances de vieilles femmes et des conversations de café qui sont maintenant diffusé de temps à autre à la télévision.

Photo de Noura Mzaghrani Noura Mzaghrani9 août 2021
Photo de Noura Mzaghrani

Noura Mzaghrani

Articles similaires

Banque

Banque de projets industriels: une success story qui se dessine !

9 août 2021
prêtre

Le corps d’un prêtre découvert en France et le meurtrier présumé serait un réfugiés rwandais

9 août 2021
Hafid Elalamy

Visite de travail de M. Hafid Elalamy aux Etats-Unis pour promouvoir la plateforme industrielle marocaine

9 août 2021
Abdellah Boussouf

Une vraie politique publique à l’égard des Marocains du monde est une nécessité stratégique

9 août 2021

Laisser un commentaire

Bouton retour en haut de la page