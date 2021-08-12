A LA UNEMonde

Les jeunes kabyles sourds et indifférents aux palabres du général chamarré Said Chengriha.

A Bejaia , le général de son état Said Chengriha est venu vendre du vent aux populations kabyles . En vain, aussitôt rassemblés, des jeunes ont tout juste écouté les premiers mots du général et lui ont tourné le dos , comme le montre cette vidéo . Ils sont lassés et le général a reçu un camouflet .

