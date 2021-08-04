A LA UNEMonde

Pegasus : Les accusateurs du Maroc n’ont fourni aucune preuve et le délai des 10 jours est dépassé

L’avocat du Maroc dans l’affaire Pegasus vient de confirmer sur le plateau de CNEWS que FbdnStories et amnesty n’ont pas réussi à produire, après le délai fixé de 10 jours, AUCUNE DE PREUVE SUR CE QU’ILS AVANCENT

 

