A LA UNEMonde

Algérie : Les citoyens s’interrogent sur l’absence d’avions de lutte contre les incendies

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatique10 août 2021
Algérie

Awraas (Algérie) : Les citoyens s’interrogent sur l’absence d’avions de lutte contre les incendies, alors que ces dernières se déclenchent chaque année dans le pays.

Photo de Maroc diplomatique Maroc diplomatique10 août 2021
Photo de Maroc diplomatique

Maroc diplomatique

Articles similaires

cas

Covid-19: 9.778 cas en 24H

10 août 2021
Messi

Le PSG officialise l’arrivée de Lionel Messi

10 août 2021
gaz

Le Liban se dirige vers une pénurie de gaz domestique

10 août 2021
Tagha’souk

« Tagha’souk », une 1ère édition d’un marché solidaire pour l’animation de la station Taghazout Bay du 1 er au 31 août 2021

10 août 2021

Laisser un commentaire

Bouton retour en haut de la page