Ce que je pense

  • journalisme
    Souad Mekkaoui23 mai 2021
    0 18

    Campagne électorale, clashs et opportunisme politique

    Si la qualité des programmes est le maillon faible de la télé marocaine, la scène politique, elle, nous donne à voir des shows d’un populisme indescriptible où les détonations fusent de partout. Ceci est flagrant et désespérant, à la limite du ridicule alors que nous sommes à la veille des élections. Quand les partis de la majorité se livrent une guerre médiatique des plus féroces en faisant fi de l’enjeu vital, à savoir l’intérêt suprême de…

