Le ministère de la Communication algérien décide de retirer l’accréditation à France24 (APS)

13 juin 2021

Selon Algérie Presse Service (APS), suite à la décision de la chaîne France24 de déprogrammer et supprimer une interview du « ministre des Affaires étrangères » du polisario , Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, le gouvernement algérien a réagi ce dimanche en retirant leur titre d’accréditation aux correspondants de France24.

